American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,326,245 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

