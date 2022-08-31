American Century Companies Inc. Sells 33,858 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Synaptics worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synaptics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

