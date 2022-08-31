American Century Companies Inc. Sells 33,987 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,987 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

