American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,338 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $17,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

