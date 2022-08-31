American Century Companies Inc. Sells 811,848 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 811,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Natera worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 432,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 418,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Natera stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

