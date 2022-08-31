American Century Companies Inc. Takes $19.92 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,989 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

