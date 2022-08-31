American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 296,496 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.64% of Albany International worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

About Albany International



Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

