American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. State Street Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
Ralph Lauren Price Performance
RL opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
