American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.87% of Ichor worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $897.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.