Americana Partners LLC Sells 37,742 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,742 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 72,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,261,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,467,046,000 after purchasing an additional 651,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

