AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Shares of AU opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

