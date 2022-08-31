Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 670,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anterix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 208,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Performance

Anterix Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $814.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.