Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 72,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,261,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,467,046,000 after purchasing an additional 651,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

