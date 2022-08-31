AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of AptarGroup worth $95,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,754,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after acquiring an additional 213,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

