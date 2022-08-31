ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in ASML by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in ASML by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $493.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

