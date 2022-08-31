Aspiriant LLC Sells 11,803 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

