Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

