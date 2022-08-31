ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ATN International by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -34.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.