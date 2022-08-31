Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

