Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAK. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 633,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATAK stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

