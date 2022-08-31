authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 464,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in authID by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in authID during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in authID during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Stock Down 9.2 %

AUID opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. authID has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

About authID

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

