Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $347.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.