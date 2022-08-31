Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 956,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

AVID stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

