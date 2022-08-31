Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 145,603 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $101,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.1 %

FBHS stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.