Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 30,873 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

