Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 87,370 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $98,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

