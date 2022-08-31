Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 230,938 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $93,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.