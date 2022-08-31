Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,913 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of First American Financial worth $91,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,739,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 742,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of FAF opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

