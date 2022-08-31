Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $96,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

