Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Sealed Air worth $97,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $341,560. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

