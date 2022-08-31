Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of UGI worth $99,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

