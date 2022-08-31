Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of MGM Resorts International worth $96,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.3 %

MGM opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. UBS Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.