Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.36% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $93,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

