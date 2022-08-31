Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of National Retail Properties worth $95,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.