Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Apollo Global Management worth $95,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 355.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,366,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $129,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $143,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

