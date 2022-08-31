Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Axon Enterprise worth $90,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 159,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

