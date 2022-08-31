Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $100.73 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $100,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

