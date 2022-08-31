Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.24 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of AGCO worth $101,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AGCO by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,955,000 after buying an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

AGCO stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

