Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.42 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.29% of Zuora worth $101,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zuora by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

