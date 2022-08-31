Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.87 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Qorvo worth $101,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

