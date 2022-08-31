Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.74 Million Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.66% of Expro Group worth $90,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 653,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Expro Group by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Expro Group by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

