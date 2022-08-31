Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.84 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $93,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $90,072,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $10,361,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $10,850,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

