Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $96.58 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Fidelity National Financial worth $96,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

FNF stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.