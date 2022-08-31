Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $97.49 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $97,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

