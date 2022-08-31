Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $101,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

