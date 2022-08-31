Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of Amedisys worth $99,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 505,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.