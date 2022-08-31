Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of MarketAxess worth $95,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $487.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.77. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

