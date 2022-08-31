Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $95,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 769,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,968,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE BNS opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

