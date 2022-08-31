Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Tetra Tech worth $91,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.55. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

