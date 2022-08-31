Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $99,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

